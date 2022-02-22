First The Kardashians Trailer Features Kim Joking About Her Multiple Engagements & Kris Crying Over Kravis!

The KarJenner fam is back, and they appear to be just as entertaining as ever!

During Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, Hulu shared the first official trailer for their new reality TV series The Kardashians. Of course, the famous fam took their talents to the streaming world after ending a long run on cable with Keeping Up With The Kardashians. And judging by this new trailer, it appears as though they’ll be keeping up the family fun!

The trailer is only 26 seconds long, but it covers a LOT! From Kim Kardashian joking about her multiple engagements, to Kris Jenner sharing tears about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s proposal, it’s clear the new series will give fans exactly what they want from the famous fam!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Love it!

This was already the case, but now we really can’t wait for the show’s April 14 on the streaming service!!! What about U, Perezcious readers?! Share your reactions to the new trailer down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Instagram]