Priscilla Presley Claims Elvis Never Slept With Her After Marrying Her At 14 Years Old... Uh Huh…

Priscilla Presley is opening up about her and Elvis’ controversial age gap… But is she really telling the truth? Or trying to clean up history??

It’s pretty well known that when the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll began pursuing Priscilla, there was a pretty unsettling age disparity — he was 24 and she was just 14. Yeah. However, she’s now claiming that he always “respected” the fact she was just a girl — as in, he never had sex with her at that age, despite them being married!

Uhhh…

Earlier this week, the 78-year-old made an appearance at the Venice Film Festival, where she spoke about Sofia Coppola’s new biopic, Priscilla — which is based on The Naked Gun star’s own memoir, Elvis and Me. The film is set to depict the romance between the famous pair, which started after Elvis enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany, where he met the young teen, who was the daughter of an Air Force officer.

Related: Sophie Turner Filmed Partying DAYS Before Joe Jonas Filed For Divorce

However, it seems like Priscilla is trying to maintain the Can’t Help Falling In Love singer’s image at all cost, because her recollection of her early relationship with Elvis is just a little unbelievable. She explained at a press conference for the prestigious event:

“People think, ‘Oh, it was sex.’ Not at all. I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in mind, in thought, and that was our relationship.”

Ummm, if he really “respected” that she was 14 years old, he would have never pursued her in the first place. And you know, made her a CHILD BRIDE! Like, WHAT??

Obviously we know she doesn’t mean “never” — considering the fact that they share their late daughter Lisa Marie Presley. So when is she saying they did eventually consummate the marriage? When she turned 15? 16? See why this isn’t making it much better?

She added:

“It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why. And I really do think because I was more of a listener. Elvis would pour his heart out to me in every way in Germany: his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother — which he never ever got over. And I was the person who really, really sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was really our connection.”

This just really isn’t helping, at least in our opinion. We mean, he couldn’t find an age-appropriate gal who’d listen to him back home, or in Germany? Come on. This sounds like grooming, and it really sounds like she’s STILL groomed all these years later. Priscilla added:

“Even though I was 14, I was actually a little bit older in life — not in numbers. That was the attraction.”

Right. She was an old soul. Age is just a number. We’ve heard all this before. However she wants to put it, it’s all just… icky.

We guess we’ll be seeing Priscilla’s version of events in Priscilla, starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, starting October 27.

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Will you be tuning into Priscilla? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via A24/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]