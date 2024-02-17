Kris Jenner's Boyfriend DRAGGED For Lurking Around Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce At Super Bowl Party!

The Swifties are coming for Corey Gamble!

Why? Well, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend attended a party in Las Vegas after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers over the weekend — the same after party Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were at! The fact Tay has such bad blood with the Kardashian fam makes that a tad awkward — the way Corey seemed to loiter around them made it a lot awkward!

Related: Kim Kardashian VS Taylor Swift — Whose Super Bowl Suite Looked Like More Fun??

A video went viral on TikTok this week showing Trav getting congratulated for the big win by a few friends in the middle of a jam-packed club. And guess who fans spotted lurking in the background? Corey! He was walking in front of Travis at one point. Take a look (below):

It appears the 43-year-old was alone at the party. Kris had been at home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, her daughters Kim, Kendall, and Khloé were not seen at the celebration despite attending the game. Then again, they didn’t look all that enthused to be watching the Super Bowl, so makes sense they headed straight home tbh.

But Corey was pumped! The question is, did the KarJenner family know he was going to the same bash as their sworn enemy? Something tells us the momager wouldn’t approve of her beau being there! And she wouldn’t be the only one!

Swifties were not down for anyone associated with the KarJenners to be anywhere near Taylor and Travis! Fans stormed the comments section of the TikTok video to slam Corey for attending the same party as the couple, saying:

“Shouldn’t Corey Gamble be at the party the Kardashians are at? Why is he creeping always so close to Travis?” “Not Kris’ man in the back staring lol” “Corey Gamble kinda looks confused” “WTH Corey Gamble!!!!! He felt the Kardashian suite was lame too, he had to find the party.” “How gross a Kardashian broke the line and is in the club with Kelce and Taylor. How disturbing how did he get through security?” “WTH, why is Corey walking next to Travis? Of all people……someone of the Kardashian clan….um what?” “Not even Corey wanted to hang out with kardashians. Snoozefest.”

Ouch!

So is it safe to say Corey won’t be on the guest list moving forward for any party attended by Tay and Trav? Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, CBS Sports/YouTube]