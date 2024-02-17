Travis Kelce 'Heartbroken' About KC Parade Shooting Despite Partying -- And How He Plans To Help!

Sources are coming to Travis Kelce‘s defense!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was blasted on Wednesday after he was spotted attending a party held by Patrick Mahomes to celebrate their Super Bowl win — just hours after 1 person was left dead and 22 injured following a mass shooting at their victory parade. Not the best look by any means!

Now that the QB and his wife Brittany Mahomes have already been praised for visiting with some of the young victims, even more eyes are on Travis to see how he’ll step up next! And according to new insiders, plans are in the works. Well, kinda.

Insisting the 34-year-old athlete is “heartbroken” over the tragedy, one source told ET on Friday:

“Travis is a passionate man with a big heart. He loves and respects his teammates and profession, and takes football very seriously. He also loves Kansas City, and is heartbroken by what has happened.”

They added:

“The Super Bowl win was meant to bring unity and light to the city, and it’s been overshadowed by the horrible events that took place. The hope is for the city to heal, and for the fans and community to continue to stand united during this difficult time.”

But how will he help out specifically?? As mentioned, other players are already meeting up with the community, and even his girlfriend Taylor Swift was quick to donate $100K to the DJ who was murdered at the event. Incredible, especially considering the musician wasn’t even present for the tragedy! And yet, so far, her beau hasn’t done anything publicly — except release a heartfelt statement and pound back beers, causing continuous controversy.

But this might be because he’s not sure what to do next — yet at least, a different confidant expressed:

“Travis is trying to process everything that has happened, as is everyone in the Chiefs community. He is actively trying to find out specifically what the victims’ needs are, and where he can help the most. He wants to ensure that the impacted families get what they need during this difficult time.”

Perhaps he needs a little time to get over his presumed hangover, too? LOLz!

Sounds like he’s 100% prepared to do what he can for those in need — and may have even started things from behind the scenes, as well. Bet he’s taking pointers from his GF, who is clearly a pro at giving back! We’re eager to see what he does in the coming days. In the meantime, thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via CBS Sports/Fox 32 Chicago/YouTube]