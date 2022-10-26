Kris Jenner Jokes Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Aren't Her Favorite Anymore In New IG Post!

Kris Jenner is never one to shy away from joking about which of her six children is her favorite – and if you ask her about it, she’ll often give you a different answer every time. But the two kids who seemingly are not on the favorites list right now? Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner!

On Tuesday, the 66-year-old momager took to Instagram to share a picture of her laughing while Kim and Kylie appeared to be deep in conversation at the 42-year-old SKIMS creator’s birthday celebration. But the caption is what really caught everyone’s attention. Kris teased:

“When they both think they’re the favorite…”

Related: Kim & Pete Secretly Hooked Up Two Months After Breakup!



Is the reality star joking? Or…

Many of her followers applauded Kris for the hilarious caption. Kim even replied with two skulls and cross-bone emojis, while Khloé Kardashian posted several coffin emojis. Fans also weighed in on who might actually be the favorite – with the vast majority thinking it’s either Khloé or Rob Kardashian.

“Caption Queen, but we all know it’s actually Khloe”

“I feel like its @khloekardashian these days”

“You laugh because @khloekardashian is your actual favorite”

“Plot twist, it’s Rob”

“We all know it’s @robkardashianofficial”

“The favorite is Rob it’s ALWAYS the boy”

Who knows who is actually the favorite! As we said, Kris changes her answer all the time. Just last month, she told James Corden on The Late Late Show that it was Kylie. The Kardashians star then tweeted:

“I love my daughter Kim the most! She’s just the cutest and sweetest!”

However, Kylie fired back that her momma’s account was “obviously hacked.”

So the mystery continues of the favorite continues — at least, for now! Who do YOU believe it is, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube]