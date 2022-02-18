Kris Jenner Says Kylie's Necklace Predicted Son Wolf’s Birthday on 2/2/22: 'It Was So Weird'

Kris Jenner is shedding light on her newest grandchild’s birthday!!

In a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the momager couldn’t help gush all about the arrival of her new grandchild, Wolf, who Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed on February 2, 2022 — AKA 2/2/22. Reflecting on that special day, the 66-year-old shared:

“My 11th grandchild. He’s so cute! It’s amazing. I was in the hospital when he was born. It was me and Kylie and Travis, because they have rules and regulations now, so you can only have so many people.”

So nice that Kris was able to be there!

The little guy apparently looks exactly like his big sis Stormi, 4, too!! She continued:

“When he came out, it was like, ‘There’s Stormi being born all over again!’”

Aww! We can’t wait to catch a glimpse of him!

Innerestingly, the conversation then turned to Wolf’s birthday, which was notably Kylie’s favorite “angel number,” a repetitive sequence of the same number that appears randomly in life. Shortly after Kylie announced the arrival of her second child, fans noticed she wore a necklace with his birth date back in a September edition of 73 Questions with Vogue (inset above), making many wonder if she was dropping clues about her due date or if she always planned to give birth then. Ellen also noted that Wolf was born the day after Stormi’s birthday — which is really crazy timing when you think about it!

But now Kris is clearing the air, saying that the date was not planned, but ended up being perfect, musing:

“She got the best birth date. It was 2/2/22. That’s an angel number. 222 has always been Kylie’s angel number. And a friend of hers got her a necklace with that number. She was wearing it when she gave birth. It was so weird.”

That is quite the coincidence! And to prove it to fans, the KUWTK alum added:

“And she’s had the necklace for like five years.”

Wow. Talk about luck!! It’s kinda hard to believe that of all the numbers to love, the model just so happened to have her baby on that exact date, but hey, if it’s truly what happened than that is fate at play!

Ch-ch-check out more from Kris’ appearance on The Ellen Show (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U really think this birthday was a coincidence – it sounds too good to be true!

