'Dear Mommy': Kris Jenner's Niece Breaks Silence On Mom Karen Houghton's Death

After the sudden and unexpected death of Kris Jenner‘s sister, the entire KarJenner clan has been mourning the great loss. And now, Karen Houghton‘s daughter is speaking out about her tragic passing.

On Instagram Tuesday, Natalie Zettel posted some throwback pictures of her mom in a beautiful memorial carousel, and wrote a heartbreaking tribute to her. In the caption, the 18-year-old said:

“Dear Mommy, I can’t believe your [sic] gone. This doesn’t even feel real. I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time. You were my best friend, my everything.”

So, so sad. Losing a mother is never easy, but she’s still so young!

Continuing on, Natalie wrote about the kind of person Karen was:

“The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I’m so grateful to have had a mother like you. You were the most kind, sweet, loving, giving, and caring soul. You had the biggest heart. And I don’t know how to go on without you.”

Wrapping up, the teen said she “wasn’t ready for you to go”:

“It all happened so quick & I wasn’t ready for you to go. An angel was sent to heaven on March 18th, 2024. I love you mommy and you will forever be missed. “

See her full post (below):

Our hearts go out to Natalie and the entire family as they navigate this difficult time. May Karen rest in peace.

