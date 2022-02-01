Southern Charm Star Craig Conover LIED About Hooking Up With Kristin Cavallari, Source Claims!

Summer House… of lies?

Kristin Cavallari did NOT step out of the friend zone with Craig Conover, unlike what he tried to reveal on Monday night’s episode of Summer House! During the dramatic episode, the 32-year-old claimed he and the Uncommon James founder hooked up over the summer, but now it sounds like the TV personality was just bluffing.

Related: Did Adele & Rich Paul’s ‘Volatile’ Relationship Contribute To Vegas Residency Disaster?!

According to an Us Weekly source, the whole thing was a lie! They shared:

“He’s making it up — it’s not true. They never hooked up.”

The insider went on to insist that the reality star is “just capitalizing on her name” to get more attention. Damn!

While Kristin hasn’t responded to the claims herself, the source thinks that’s purposeful. She could care less about giving Craig or the series the time of day, the confidant noted:

“She’s not watching Summer House or giving any attention to it. She doesn’t care.”

Harsh! LOLz!

This wouldn’t be the first time Cavallari would have to deny the “love triangle” speculation, though. Over the summer, as her friendship with Craig and Austen Kroll was at its most public, she denied ever having feelings for or hooking up with either of them, saying on her Instagram Story In July:

“I haven’t been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school.”

That, of course, was a reference to her romance with former boyfriend Stephen Colletti and classmate Lauren Conrad captured on Laguna Beach. She continued:

“I haven’t dated anybody in a few months. These two guys who I have been linked to for the past year are my friends. That’s it. I’ve never dated either one of them. I can guarantee that I’m not going to date either one of them. It’s possible for a grown woman to be friends with a grown man.”

But that’s not what Conover was trying to spill…

Related: Jana Kramer Reveals What Actually Happened Between Her & Jay Cutler

In the episode in question (filmed in July), the possible love triangle was brought up after Lindsay Hubbard spilled the tea upon her arrival at the Hamptons. When confronted about the situation, the Deleware native told Paige DeSorbo, his girlfriend since May, that the rumors were true, explaining:

“No, I’ll tell you, it was, like, I’ve hooked up with her before.”

Later, Paige questioned the hookup, adding that when she heard the rumors she assumed Kristin had gotten together with Austen, adding:

“Lindsay, was like, on the, like, whole car ride with Austen, she was like, ‘Who was Kristin hooking up with? Craig or Austen?’”

Interrupting her, Conover claimed Kroll “hates that I was making out [with Kristin].” DeSorbo was just as confused as viewers, telling her beau:

“I look like I’m in this love triangle that I didn’t ask to be in.”

He insisted that wasn’t the case, but the episode ended up on the biggest cliffhanger. Paige asked:

“Are you still f**king her?”

A “to be continued” sign flashed across the screen before the episode ended. Wow!

As Perezcious readers know, the author became friends with Craig and Austen following her divorce from Jay Cutler in April 2020. She’s repeatedly denied rumors ever since, so it’s hard to imagine how Craig thinks he’s going to get away with these lies if Kristin’s statements are true??

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Craig Conover/Instagram]