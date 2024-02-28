Everything You Need To Know About Kristin Cavallari's MUCH Younger Boyfriend Mark Estes!

Kristin Cavallari is no longer single! And for those curious about her new man, don’t worry! We have all the deets!

In case you missed it, the 37-year-old Laguna Beach alum hard launched her relationship with 24-year-old Mark Estes on Instagram Tuesday after they were caught on a vacation in Cabo together. She shared with fans that her new beau “makes [her] happy” in a post featuring a sweet selfie of the couple. Check it out (below):

Who is this hot, younger guy in her life now? Well, you may actually recognize him! He is a TikTok star, after all…

Cowboy, Baby

Apparently, Mark has been part of a group on the app called the Montana Boyz since 2021. They often post thirst trap videos of themselves while lip-syncing different songs to the camera and sporting a baseball cap or cowboy hat. The friends are pretty popular on the platform, with more than 464,300 followers and 9 million views. That shouldn’t come as a shock! But you can take a look at some of their videos and see why for yourselves! Watch (below):

Wow!

He’s A Baller

While becoming a social media personality, Mark went to Montana Technological University and played football. He was a wide receiver for the school’s Orediggers football team. The TikToker only recently graduated in December 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary arts and sciences. See a pic from his college days (below):

HOT!

Yep, it appears Kristin got herself a TikToker boyfriend! Not to mention another guy who played football — like ex Jay Cutler. What can we say? She seems to have a type! LOLz!

It’s BRAND New

It’s unclear when the pair started dating. However, Mark and his Montana Boyz notably declared themselves “single” on Valentine’s Day — just two weeks before he and Kristin debuted their romance on social media. See (below):

That said, Kristin did comment on a shirtless photo of him on Instagram on February 9 with three fire emojis. Check it out (below):

OMG is that how they met??

It’s obviously super recent. According to a source speaking to Page Six, their romance was “new” and not “official yet” until SUPER recently. They only started talking a few weeks before they hard launched the relationship on the ‘gram. The insider added:

“Kristin thinks Mark is super hot. He’s very flirtatious, and she’s loving it.”

Nice! As for how the two met? Again, we don’t have those answers! We hope Kristin will eventually fill in the gaps about their love story on her Let’s Be Honest podcast soon! But according to his Instagram bio, Mark used to live in Montana. Now, he divides his time between his home state and Nashville. Kristin also lives in Tennessee with her three children, Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor. So they must have met and hung out at some point this month!

The Age Gap

And, of course, we need to address the elephant in the room — their 12-year age gap! Fans were shocked when Kristin went public with her younger beau. However, the former reality star isn’t too concerned about what anyone has to say about the relationship! A source close to her beau said the couple are “unfazed” by the criticism:

“They’re two consenting adults who like each other, so who cares? Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but Kristin and Mark aren’t paying attention to the noise.”

Well, seems like they’re happy! We’ve certainly seen much bigger age gaps out there. This seems pretty reasonable, don’t you think?

Reactions to her new man, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

