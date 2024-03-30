Kristin Cavallari & Her Much Younger Boyfriend Mark Estes Are Already Talking About Marriage?!

Sounds like things are getting very serious between Kristin Cavallari and her hot younger boyfriend!

Despite having only hard launched her relationship with Mark Estes last month, the 37-year-old Laguna Beach alum already wants to take the next steps with him. We are not talking about simply moving in together! A source told Dailymail.com on Friday that Kristin is so in love that she has been discussing MARRIAGE with the 24-year-old TikTok star! Talk about moving fast! Damn!

Of course, people will have a lot of criticism if they get married – especially given their 13-year age gap. However, Kristin does not care what anyone has to say about their age gap! The insider said:

“Kristin is happy so people should let her be. She loves him. Her kids adore him, and he has taken on an active role in their lives. His age doesn’t matter. If this was reversed and it was a 37-year-old man with a 24-year-old woman no one would bat an eye.”

So true! Plus, Kristin deserves a good guy in her life — no matter the age difference between them — after years of tough relationships. As you know, she was married to former football player Jay Cutler from 2013 until they broke up in April 2020. She has gone on to say their relationship was “toxic.” From there, she moved on with comedian Jeff Dye. And we all know how messy that got! He was arrested for a DUI in front of her last year when they met up to talk about the possibility of rekindling their romance. Oof. The Dailymail.com source said:

“She had a super messy divorce with Jay and an unsuccessful relationship after that, which was more of a rebound than anything. Jeff had major skeletons and was an alcoholic. She is glad he got sober, but it ended horribly.”

As for Mark? Kristin has not noticed any “skeletons” in his closet. Granted, the couple have only known each other for a little over a month now. They most likely have a lot to learn about one another still! For now, though, she hasn’t spotted any red flags. And even though they haven’t been an item long, Kristin and Mark are “discussing the possibility of forever” together:

“So far, she does not know of any skeletons in Mark’s closet. She has done her research and so have her friends. She wouldn’t introduce him to her children if she didn’t think long-term with him. Mark is hot husband material and whether or not it advances to this soon, of course, they have discussed it. No couple goes into a serious relationship without discussing the possibility of forever. They both want forever.”

Whoa!!!

Is Kristin so head over heels for Mark she is considering marriage? Really? We will see what happens. But without a doubt, her three kids — 11-year-old son Camden, 9-year-old son Jaxon, and 8-year-old daughter Saylor — would love the idea of Mark and Kristin getting married. They have bonded with the social media personality already. But we have to wonder how her ex-husband feels about Mark…

Unfortunately, we don’t know yet! The athlete has not even met the guy! The insider shared:

“Mark has not met Jay and there is no reason for him to, yet. He of course knows as the kids talk about him and he sees the news. But that is not something Kristin intends on mixing. He wouldn’t be on the guest list at any wedding of hers.”

Even so, she may want to introduce the two men to each other at some point — at least before walking down the aisle! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Kristin and Mark are moving too fast? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram]