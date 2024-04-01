Diddy Returns To Social Media Amid Home Raids And Allegations -- & He Doesn't Want To Hear What You Have To Say About It!

He’s baaa-aaack!

Diddy popped up on Instagram on Sunday, and used the Easter holiday that was celebrated worldwide to break his social media silence amid the shocking raids on his homes last week and the mounting allegations against him. But the music mogul did his best to quiet his critics on this new post all the same. That is, he shut down comments completely, and thus prevented any trolls or haters from using IG to call him out over the claims being made against him!

Related: Fans Reevaluating Jennifer Lopez Quotes About Diddy Amid His Legal Issues!

On Sunday, the 54-year-old shared a photo set of 17-month-old daughter Love who he shares with ex Dana Tran. And he kept things simple in the caption, too, as you can see (below):

“HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love.”

Very sweet!

But it’s also very notable that he closed the comments. Not gonna let anybody have a chance to take a shot at him from the peanut gallery, we suppose. Honestly, though, it makes sense. Between the Department of Homeland Security raids on his homes in Beverly Hills and Miami, and the ongoing sexual misconduct, harassment, and trafficking allegations that have cropped up against him following ex Cassie‘s quickly-settled lawsuit late last year, it’s been a LOT.

Clearly, the Bad Boy Records founder doesn’t want to hear what fans have to say about all that. But we want to hear it! What do U make of Diddy’s very quiet, very tempered social media return, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your takes down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]