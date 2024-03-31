Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Had Gotten To A ‘Better Place’ Before She FINALLY Filed For Divorce!

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott had made some progress before she filed for divorce.

According to TMZ, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star finally threw in the towel on her contentious marriage to the Chopped Canada host by filing for divorce on Friday… But prior to that, things between the estranged pair were apparently going pretty well.

On Friday, an insider told People that Tori and Dean had gotten to “a better place after everything reached a crisis point.”

As we’ve been following, the exes have had their fair share of issues throughout their 18-year marriage, but things got harder as Dean’s battle with substance abuse worsened in more recent years. And that’s when Tori decided to put their five kids first. The source told the outlet:

“She was being a mama bear protecting her cubs and gave him an ultimatum that he had to get help in order to spend time with the kids.”

As you may recall, Dean revealed back in November that his alcoholic rages left his and Tori’s kids “petrified” of him. But after moving out and getting clean, it sounds like he’s gotten much better. The source added:

“He did get that help last year and has been doing well. They’re both ready to move on with their lives and focused on making sure the kids are in a healthy environment.”

That’s definitely clear, as Dean has moved in with girlfriend Lily Calo, while Tori has moved on with advertising CEO Ryan Cramer:

“They’re both really happy in their new relationships, and the kids are also happy. The family camaraderie had been improving even compared to say three months ago.”

That’s so good to hear! So did Tori finally decide to file for divorce because of how good they’re both doing away from each other — or because of THAT messy meet-up?

This month, the exes were spotted together in what seemed like a pretty civil gathering. But earlier this week Tori ended up leaving an El Lay storage unit in tears after going through some belongings with Dean. Maybe whatever was said that day finally gave her the push to file for divorce? If so, at least she has a hunky new shoulder to cry on! The insider added:

“Tori is still dating Ryan and has been in relatively good spirits. She’s been excited to introduce her friends to Ryan, and she and the kids have been living in the Woodland Hills rental, along with their animals.”

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments.

