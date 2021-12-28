Cynthia Nixon SLAMS Original Sex And The City Series As 'Tone-Deaf' -- But Ultimately Came Back Because Of THIS

Turns out Cynthia Nixon isn’t the biggest fan of the original Sex and the City!

The star of the revival, And Just Like That…, is opening up about the many issues the original TV show faced when it came to dealing (or rather, not dealing) with topics of race, gender, and sexuality. In her mind, the problems were so bad she almost didn’t sign up for the new HBO Max series!

Spoiler alert: if you haven’t caught up on all four episodes of AJLT yet, turn back!

In an interview with News Corp published by the Herald Sun, Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes in the franchise, discussed her initial hesitation to revive her most famous role, explaining:

“It was a very hard decision. I really didn’t think I was going to do it – I was very reluctant. But the more I talked to Sarah Jessica [Parker], [writer-creator] Michael Patrick King, and Kristin [Davis], about the things that I couldn’t go back without – a real sea change in terms of the lack of diversity in the original series, they were on board.”

On the changes made to update the show, Cynthia mused:

“I was floored by how hard everybody listened, and how collaboratively we worked together to, not just redecorate the house, but to build a whole new house – that had us in it but new characters, too.”

While And Just Like That… is still focused on the main characters fans came to know and love (minus Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones), the series also includes more diverse women of color and is beginning to explore a range of sexualities and gender identities — including Miranda’s! While her character has been married to husband Steve and has a child with him, in episode three, When In Rome…, the mainstay experiences a “gay awakening” when introduced to non-binary podcast host Che (played by Sara Ramirez).

Similarly, Charlotte’s daughter is also toying with the idea that she might be transgender, a topic near and dear to Nixon’s heart since she has a transgender son. Speaking to Elle UK last week about the new “breath-taking” characters and storylines, the actress gushed:

“It’s part of the reason we wanted to do the show — to go back and [undo] the things that we really got wrong.”

These new additions were certainly necessary, TBH!

Even though she has a lot of criticism about the OG show, the 55-year-old made it clear she doesn’t regret her time on SATC, noting the Herald Sun:

“I’m very proud of the original series — despite it being occasionally tone-deaf on race and gender.”

So far, viewers seem to be thrilled with race and gender finally being featured in the show. Many flooded to social media to express their excitement that Miranda was finally going to address her sexuality, too! Since Nixon is lesbian and married to Christine Marinoni IRL, it only makes sense that she would help bring more LGBTQ+ storylines to the show! We can’t think of a better way to show women living in their 50s than proving they’re still evolving humans!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Are you loving the show or has it been a big miss?

