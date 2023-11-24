Here's How Your Fav Celebs Spent Thanksgiving 2023!

And just like that, Thanksgiving is over! Can you believe it?!?

While you were hopefully off filling up on delicious turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and more, celebrities were doing pretty much the exact same thing – with one caveat: they, of course, had to keep us all up-to-date on their holidaze! Because if you don’t post a photo of your Thanksgiving, did it ever really happen??

After a year filled with highs and lows, breakups and love stories for the ages, and relationship drama of all kinds, there’s a lot to be thankful for – whether the stars are looking forward to the future or just happy this year is almost behind them! (Yeah, we’re looking at you Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval!)

Related: Christmas Is CANCELED! Mariah Carey Sued Over Her Iconic Holiday Song!

While you veg out and make room for more leftovers, ch-ch-check out how these celebrities enjoyed the holiday (below)!

Mauricio Umansky & Kyle Richards

Oh, that’s inneresting!

Mauricio Umansky posted a video from his kitchen before Thanksgiving dinner… and who should be in there working with him but Kyle Richards?? If they are struggling through their separation, you couldn’t tell this holiday!

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner posted the gorgeous table settings AND a closeup of sweet potatoes — her fave?

Kylie also reposted this throwback from a fan account:

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian followed Kylie’s lead with footage of the same table. We wonder who else was there??

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

Brody Jenner

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth twinned with her daughter Apple Martin!

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush spent the day with her family. If new GF Ashlyn Harris was there, she wasn’t in the pics!

Nick Cannon & Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon has lots of families to choose from for Thanksgiving. Guess he picked Bre Tiesi??

The Rock

Miley Cyrus & Fam

Thursday was also Miley’s birthday so she got a special shoutout from Momma!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel/Justin Bieber/Kim Kardashian/Jimmy Fallon/Instagram & Kristin Chenoweth/X]