Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Got Tattoos… With Kathy Hilton?!

Wow! The Hilton family really knows how to keep a secret!

Paris Hilton managed to completely surprise not only the world but her own family, including mom Kathy Hilton, with the arrival of her baby boy, Phoenix, and baby girl, London, via a surrogate. Now it is the 64-year-old reality star’s turn to shock her daughter… by revealing she got a tattoo! No joke! And she apparently got one with sister Kyle Richards and her friend/rumored lover, Morgan Wade!

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the mother-daughter duo talked about Kyle and Mauricio Umansky’s separation. So naturally, Morgan’s name came up. Host Andy Cohen mentioned the new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw the besties getting tattoos together, adding:

“You’ve met Morgan Wade, right? You went to the concert?”

Kathy replied, “mm-hmm,” while lifting the hem of her skirt to expose her right ankle. And that’s when Andy noticed the tattoo! Although it wasn’t visible on camera, the television personality later revealed she got a four-leaf clover because they are her “favorite thing.” But the news of her tattoo stunned Paris, as she said:

“What? You have a tattoo?”

Kathy revealed Morgan, Kyle, and her “got a tattoo” together. However, it wasn’t at the same parlor in Los Angeles that her younger sister and Morgan went to during the RHOBH episode! The two women and even Kim Richards instead came to her house in Bel Air to get their designs done — although Kim didn’t get one! She backed out of it. Kathy recalled the 59-year-old saying at the time:

“This is serious, I don’t want to do that!”

We get it, Kim! It can be a big decision. A still shocked Paris, though, could not get over the fact that her mother had a tattoo before her, saying:

“I don’t even have one. You would have killed me if I did that as a teenager!”

Whelp, this was one way of Kathy getting payback for Paris keeping her two kids a secret! Following the reveal, Andy asked Kathy for her thoughts on Morgan. And it sounds like she is giving the country singer her stamp of approval! She replied:

“I love her. She is very humble. A wonderful and lovely girl and very talented. Seeing her on stage is really something.”

Are you worried yet, Mau? LOLz. Ch-ch-check out the interview (below):

Reactions? Drop ’em in the comments below.

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube, Morgan Wade/Instagram, ]