Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Sparking Split Rumors Of Her Own Now?!

Kyle Richards’ family is going through so much relationship drama lately!

As you know, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been dealing with rumors she and longtime husband Mauricio Umansky are heading for divorce. Reports claimed weeks ago they separated after 27 years together. The couple shut down the accusation but admitted they were going through one of “the most challenging” years of their marriage.

Although they’ve continued to put on a united front for the public, it hasn’t done anything to silence the rumors. Most notably, people can’t help but think Kyle is moving on with country singer Morgan Wade – no matter how many times the friends deny the rumors.

And now, not only does there seem to be trouble in paradise for Kyle and Mauricio, but her daughter Farrah Aldjufrie has now sparked speculation she ended her engagement! For those who don’t know, the 34-year-old reality star got engaged to Alex Manos in November 2021. Fans watched the sweet proposal go down during Season 1 of the real estate show Buying Beverly Hills. And in November 2022, Farrah told Us Weekly they were “finalizing some” details for their “intimate” wedding ceremony but did not “have a date set” yet for the big day:

“To be honest, I really just wanted to enjoy the engagement for a minute. And I know people dive right into that — that’s not my personality or my partners. So now we feel like we’ve enjoyed it and we’re ready, but of course, it’s a question that I get multiple times a day.”

Flash forward to August 2023, though, and rumors are circulating the pair ended things! Why? First off, the Netflix personality seemed to have ditched her engagement ring! Speculation began on Tuesday when she posted several pics on Instagram from a family vacation in Italy. In one of the photos, Farrah could be seen holding a drink in her right hand and noticeably hiding her left hand. She also hasn’t posted any pictures showing off her ring on that finger while on vacay. You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

Adding fuel to the breakup rumors? Beyond the lack of ring, there was also something else missing. Alex! He normally has been seen on family trips with Farrah. But this time, no fiancé AND no mention of him. So naturally, people went wild in the comments section after noticing his absence, questioning:

“Are you still engaged?? @mralexmanos” “No engagement ring” “Not engaged anymore best wishes” “wait did she break-up with Alex?”

Some even took to the comments of Kyle’s pictures from the getaway to ask:

“Wheres farrahs fiance?” “Is @farrahbritt still engaged?” “Where is Alex?”

At this time, no one has responded to the split rumors. But these are some glaring signs that they’ve possibly landed in splitsville! Just out of curiosity… she doesn’t have any friends who play country music, does she?

