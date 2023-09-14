Mauricio Umansky Gives Update On Kyle Richards Marriage Troubles After ANOTHER Cuddly Morgan Wade Sighting!

Mauricio Umansky is giving an update on where he and Kyle Richards stand! How far apart is it really? Besides the Atlantic Ocean, we mean…

The longtime couple have been making headlines for their marital woes since reports in July claimed they separated after 27 years together. Kyle and Mauricio denied they were getting a divorce, but that didn’t mean all was well between them. The reality stars did acknowledge they had a “rough year” in their relationship.

But amid their marriage troubles, an unexpected story has blossomed: speculation has gotten surprisingly serious about whether Kyle is romantically involved with country singer Morgan Wade! The duo have repeatedly shut down the rumors, insisting they are only pals. However, an eyewitness caught them during a “very intimate” outing in Paris where there was “playful touching” between them. That doesn’t sound like two friends just hanging out. It seems like a romantic day between Morgan and Kyle in the City of Love to us! And it isn’t even the first time they’ve been seen out in the wild like that! Hmm…

Mauricio refuses to pay attention to all the noise, though! The newly announced Dancing With the Stars competitor told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that he and Kyle are ignoring the chatter and focusing on working through their troubled marriage together:

“You know, we’re hanging in there, we’re working through all of our things, which everybody knows about, and we’re just taking it day by day. We’re trying not to let the press influence us and all of the social media and all of the stuff that’s going on. So we’re trying to just ignore that and figure that ourselves.”

Is it really the press pushing this though? Or are we just hearing from actual witnesses too much to ignore it? We have to wonder how Mauricio is still brushing off the romance rumors. But he seems to be in denial to us because he then added:

“I can tell you we are both happy.”

But does this mean “happy” together?! What an inneresting way he worded that. Is he doing a clever thing here? Hmm… At this point, this couple is doing very little to quiet the rumors. Obviously some of this will have to wait until the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, right? We wonder if that’s the only real reason they’re both still being so coy…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]