Jo Koy BLASTS ‘Soft’ Golden Globes Celebs After Facing Backlash For Taylor Swift Joke!

A week after hosting the Golden Globes, Jo Koy has thoughts on the “soft” celebs in attendance.

During his first comedy set since his controversial crack at making a room full of actors laugh, the stand-up comedian is reflecting on their lukewarm (at best) reactions. He took the stage at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday night, and per Variety, RIPPED into the A-listers:

“Lot [of] marshmallows, man. They’re delicious, but goddamn, they’re soft.”

Oof!

Related: Ariana Grande Blasted After ‘Lack Of Remorse’ For Ethan Slater’s Wife In New Song!

In case you didn’t watch, one of his jokes that flopped particularly hard was aimed at Taylor Swift and her airtime during NFL games. He said:

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL: on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

The Blank Space singer clearly did NOT to think it was funny, showing her disapproval with a look that could kill.

Taylor Swift takes a sip of her drink after Jo Koy's joke about her at the #GoldenGlobes. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." pic.twitter.com/d2TDVcUGv5 — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

Jo also made a few other jokes about women that Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp wasn’t thrilled about, but during his Friday comedy set, he tried to explain where he was coming from:

“I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but goddamn, can we f**king laugh at ourselves?”

That audience did seem to appreciate his humor, cheering in approval, which got Jo jazzed:

“I got a feeling none of you motherf**kers watched it, and I’m kinda happy. Oh my god. It feels good to live in this country. We get to say what we want to say. Don’t be apologetic about it at all. Be able to…speak your mind.”

Hmmm — well, it’s clear he has his fans… you just won’t find them in the same room as Golden Globes A-listers! LOLz!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via CBS & Netflix Is A Joke/YouTube]