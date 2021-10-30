Kylie Jenner’s BFF Blasts Tana Mongeau For Having Stormi Webster As Her Phone Background!

Tana Mongeau’s lock screen background has caused quite a stir with Kylie Jenner’s inner circle!

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old influencer was photographed at an event she hosted for DJ Diablo, where she had her arms around Shameless actor Ethan Cutkosky. However, it wasn’t the hug that initially caught people’s attention — but rather her phone screen as it clearly showed a March 2020 picture of Stormi Webster in a bubble bath as its lock screen background. Take a look at the photo, which was posted by the popular fan account @kyliesnapchat (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat)

After the side-by-side image hit Insta, many social media users stormed the comments section to weigh in with their opinion on the wallpaper choice — including one of Kylie’s besties, Stassie Karanikolaou, who commented:

“..this is weird.”

Then, her former assistant and pal Victoria Villarroel responded to Karanikolaou, saying:

“..very.”

Another friend of the 24-year-old beauty mogul and Stassie, Carter Gregory, also replied:

“I’m uncomfortable.”

And they aren’t the only ones who thought the background image was strange! Several commentators described the wallpaper choice as “creepy” and “concerning,” with one user specifically writing:

“I’m sorry but Stassie is so good with Stormi so I feel like if she is weirded out then we all should be.”

Another expressed:

“As a mother, if someone had My son on their lock screen … yeah that would kinda freak me out.”

And a third penned this strongly-worded message:

“this is extremely uncomfortable to me, Tana has nothing to do with stormi or kylie? some of you are saying oh it’s because stormie is cute, that doesn’t give anyone the right to use her photos, she’s a toddler ffs, they don’t even know each other, tana has never had an interaction with stormi, it’s flat out creepy!”

However, many people also defended the YouTuber, saying they didn’t see anything wrong with it since Mongeau is such a huge fan of Kylie:

“She’s a BIG Kylie Jenner fan. It was like a big deal to her when she met her and posted her.” “I don’t understand why people are so weirded out. People who are fans of people have them as there [sic] background all the time.” “Idk it’s just a cute pic I don’t think it’s that big of a deal.” “Why do people say it’s weird?? It’s cuteeeee.”

Well, it’s true what they say about Kylie fans. They make fan pages for both Kylie AND Stormi left and right.

It’s safe to say that the internet is divided on this matter. As of right now, neither Tana or Kylie have commented on the wallpaper — but we’ll certainly keep you posted if they do! What are your thoughts on her lock screen background? Do you think it is “weird,” as well? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below).

