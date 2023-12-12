Besties! Kylie Jenner Enjoys 'Mommy' Night With Kris After Bringing Her To Timothée Chalamet's Premiere!

Kylie Jenner is spending some quality time with her momma!

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram to update her fans about what she’s been up to! Posting an adorable selfie with her momager Kris Jenner as they sat in a car, the 26-year-old businesswoman wrote in the caption:

“mommy nights are the best nights “

Aww!

The 68-year-old shared the post to her Stories soon after, writing above the photo:

“I love you my precious girl @kyliejenner”

Adorbs! This mom and daughter snapshot comes the day after the duo were spotted sneaking into the Wonka premiere in El Lay for the makeup mogul’s current beau Timothée Chalamet! Though they flew under the radar most of the night while he was enjoying the red carpet, both Kylie and Kris were eager to quietly show their support to the Oscar nominee.

In fact, the KarJenner momma herself has been vocal about her approval of her daughter’s new man! She previously shared a post to her Stories ahead of the actor’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig in November, promoting his appearance alongside musical guest Boy Genius. At the time, she wrote:

“Tune into SNL tonight!”

We love to see Kylie and Kris being closer than ever — and their shared love for Timmy Tim, too! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

