Kylie Jenner Snuck Into Timothée Chalamet’s LA Premiere Of Wonka! Details!

Kylie Jenner didn’t miss out on an opportunity to support her man… But it seems she wants to let him shine on his own!

On Sunday night, Timothée Chalamet led the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, Wonka, out this week… but while he may have walked the red carpet alone, he definitely didn’t go without company for the rest of the night! While Timmy was snapping selfies with fans, the Khy founder and her momager Kris Jenner snuck into the premiere away from the red carpet where the attention surely would have shifted to her.

We don’t know if Kylie just wasn’t up for the cameras, if she isn’t quite ready to make things red carpet official with the Oscar nominee, or if she just wanted to let the night be all about him, but she managed to fly under the radar — for the most part.

In footage obtained by TMZ, of the 26-year-old can be seen stunning in a sheer top and a curve-hugging black maxi skirt alongside her mom, who wore a classic Kris pantsuit. See (below):

Kylie’s look definitely jived with Timmy’s, as he also opted for an all-black look of his own… But in snakeskin as he posed alongside castmates Patterson Joseph, Calah Lane, Hugh Grant, Keegan-Michael Key, and more! See (below):

What a great looking cast!

While the reality star may not have been at the red carpet, E! News reported Kylie was “very cozy” sitting next to Timmy at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood to watch the flick. An eyewitness even told the outlet the mother-daughter duo were “loving the movie,” which has been receiving glowing early reviews.

Just last week, an insider told People the couple “both try to attend important events for each other,” and Kylie definitely made good on her word — first catching the London premiere of Wonka earlier this month!

