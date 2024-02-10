Kylie Jenner Looks Like Her Mom Kris With New Pixie Haircut! See HERE!

Kylie Jenner is giving us some major Kris Jenner vibes with this new hairstyle!

The 26-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Friday to post several pictures of herself rocking a new pixie haircut. It is similar to the momager’s hairstyle she has been rocking for decades — only slightly longer and with feathered layers. And Kylie made sure to give Kris a shout out in the caption, saying:

“Kris Jenner is quaking.”

Check out the new look (below):

Wow! She looks stunning!

However, Kris doesn’t seem to be too worried about her youngest daughter stealing her pixie-cut crown! The family matriarch joked in the comments section:

“You’re not even the fart.”

Ha! Obviously, her remark is a reference to lyrics from rapper Ice Spice’s song, Think U The S**T (Fart). See her message (below):

Kylie has been known to experiment with new hairstyles over the years. Most recently, she tried out bubblegum pink hair that was reminiscent of her King Kylie era. And now, the Kylie Cosmetics founder seems to be embracing her inner Kris Jenner!

What do YOU think about the hairstyle on Kylie, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]