Kylie Jenner Still Recovering After 'Hard' Final Month Of Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are loving life as a family of four!

Just over a month after they welcomed their baby boy Wolf Webster into the world, a source is speaking out about how things have been going for the couple as they adjust to this major life change! Chatting with E! News on Thursday, the insider dished:

“Kylie is doing really well and is happy to be out and about again after having baby Wolf.”

It’s true! She was spotted running errands with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi earlier this week, and she looked AMAZING just weeks after giving birth!

The insider also said of the 24-year-old:

“She feels relieved to be able to feel comfortable leaving the house again and get back to some sort of normalcy.”

Just because the beauty mogul is excited to get out and about, she’s not going to be rushing her recovery, the source continued:

“Her recovery process has been going really well and she’s starting to feel like herself again. It’s always hard the last month of pregnancy and she was very ready to have the baby. She’s taking it easy but is excited to get back into a fitness routine and will ease back into working out once she is cleared.”

So what has she been doing? Enjoying every moment with her new bundle of joy! The confidant revealed:

“Kylie has been soaking in this first month with her baby and hasn’t been too focused on anything else. She’s enjoying the time bonding with Wolf and adjusting with her new family of four.”

So great to hear!

Last month, another source close to the couple explained that they were still trying to get used to parenting two children at once while also maintaining their busy careers, sharing:

“Kylie and Travis are both doing really well together and are adjusting to a new schedule. They had their routine down with Stormi, so they are now having to get back into the swing of things like having to be up at all hours of the night and accommodating two kids at the same time. They are adjusting and Travis has been helping Kylie a lot.”

Thankfully, Stormi has also been super helpful and on board with the new baby, another insider gushed:

“Stormi is obsessed and is constantly saying ‘baby brother’ and wants to hold him. Travis and Kylie love seeing her as a big sister and they tried to prepare her as much as they could.”

So sweet!! While fans have yet to get a glimpse of Wolf’s face, Kris Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres that he looks like a spitting image of his big sis. It sounds like things are going as well as can be for this fam! Reactions?

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Kylie Jenner/Instagram]