Leonardo DiCaprio 'Too Weird & Too Old' For Playboy Model Who Claims He Has 'Strange' Bedroom Kinks!

Leonardo DiCaprio might not be all that he’s cracked up to be! At least according to this model!

Hieke Konings opened up about her run-in with the Killers of the Flower Moon lead in a new interview with the Dutch edition of Playboy out on Thursday, revealing that she met Leo at an invite-only nightclub in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old caught the actor’s eye, she recalled, according to a press release obtained by Page Six:

“It was in a secret club in LA, one where you only get in by invitation. I saw him sitting there in his black hoodie and black cap and we made eye contact.”

Then “less than a minute later,” his manager came over to tell her Leo wanted to talk, and she was brought to the A-lister’s table.

She was well aware of his infamous reputation of only dating women under 25 — but didn’t care and said she was “guilty” of being “flirty with him” anyway! (Though Daily Mail‘s translation claimed the 49-year-old was the one who said he was “guilty” of the controversial dating rule.) Either way, they were both feeling each other and quickly made out! Sadly, the blonde beauty wasn’t very impressed. She revealed:

“It was okay, but definitely not the best I’ve had.”

Oof!! The model also rejected the Hollywood star’s offer to go home with him, she dished:

“We kissed for a while, and then he asked me to come home with him. I said no. He reacted very shocked. Of course he wasn’t used to it. When I said I didn’t know him well enough, he responded sweetly, ‘I respect that.’ Whereupon he turned to another girl and took her home!”

LOLz!

The bad kiss and lack of a relationship with Leo might not have been the only reason she decided not to hook up with him. Hieke explained that she’s had several friends who slept with the Oscar winner, too! And that has allegedly unearthed some unusual bedroom behaviors, she claimed:

“I had heard from other girls that he could be very strange. For example, one friend said he kept his earphones in during sex because he didn’t want to hear her — and another said he even put a pillow on her head.”

So that was a hard pass for her:

“No, Leo is too weird and too old.”

Damn! Giving him a taste of his own medicine — at least on behalf of all the 26-year-old and older ladies out there. Hah!! But take this all with a grain of salt, because according to the celeb’s camp, none of it is true! His rep told DailyMail.com‘s Mail Online:

“Leo has insisted he has never met this lady.”

Well then!! So who knows what he’s really like in bed?!?! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Hieke Konings/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]