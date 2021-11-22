Kylie Jenner Seemingly Postpones Holiday Cosmetics Launch Amid Astroworld Scandal

Kylie Jenner is starting to feel the effects of her boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival tragedy.

As we’ve reported, 10 fans have died following a crowd rush that injured many during Scott’s Houston-based concert earlier this month. Many concertgoers are currently seeking BILLIONS of dollars in damages, and sources have already predicted the KUWTK alum could lose millions because of her connection to the rapper. Turns out, those predictions were probably spot on because it’s not beginning to look a lot like Christmas over on Kylie Cosmetics’ page, despite Black Friday and the holiday season fast approaching.

The beauty mogul has made a tradition out of releasing a holiday-themed beauty kit on November 19 for the last four years. Promo for the launch usually arrives just days before the drop. And, well, this year… things have been noticeably quiet.

Many have taken to social media to hash out their opinions on whether or not a holiday collection should be released, writing:

“Kylie Jenner Christmas collection was set to drop today due to Travis scott she can’t make any moves. Kylie cosmetics is suffering. If she drops this makeup line….. not a good look.” “No one is going to buy your Christmas collection, don’t promote it. U have enough money, humble yourself, help those families that had a member die.” “When will we see the Christmas collection for this year?”

Some wouldn’t be mad to see the makeup get released, so long as there’s little fuss about promoting it, a user added:

“I feel like she should still drop it just silently.”

But, according to The Sun, the Kylie Cosmetics website has yet to announce any sign of a holiday collection and no update has been given to fans via her mailing list either. In years past, the festive line has included a Grinch launch, Baby It’s Cold Outside tribute, and Santa Claus Collection. Take a look at her promo for last year’s release:

Yeah, sharing something like that in the wake of what’s happened would be insensitive AF… but would she really skip out on such a lucrative season because of the scandal?! We’ll have to wait and see!

It should be noted that Kylie Cosmetics dropped their first Instagram post since Astroworld on Monday, but the pic was only to promote Jenner’s regular lip kits. Though, it does seem like they could be testing the waters for a return. But if the reaction is anything like that of the clothing line Kendall + Kylie (whose account posted a video of Kylie and Kendall Jenner celebrating the launch of their new store in the United Arab Emirates last Wednesday), then fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. The reality stars were slammed for the video, with commenters arguing:

“10 beautiful humans died at Astroworld including a nine-year-old boy, Ezra [Blount].” “Show some f**king respect for those that died and stop flogging your s**t on IG when the bodies aren’t even cold.” “Girl bye. So disrespectful to be marketing your clothes at a time like this.”

Looks like she’s going to need a Christmas miracle to dig herself out of this mess and avoid getting ridiculed for “tone deaf” uploads in the foreseeable future!

For now, Kylie, who is pregnant with her second child, is focused on hunkering down with her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. An insider told The Sun that she’s avoiding her Holmby Hills home amid death threats and staying with family instead.

“Kylie wants to keep her and Stormi out of the spotlight at the minute and is completely avoiding her main compound, she’s mostly been staying with family. It’s a really difficult time for her, especially being pregnant, and she just wants time to process what happened at Astroworld and privately support Travis who is extremely upset.”

She also left Houston after the tragedy at night, in hopes of keeping a low profile. The pregnant star supposedly avoided using her multi-million white and pink jet so she wouldn’t cause attention to herself, a source explained:

“Kylie and her team waited until it was late and left the house in blacked out cars heading for the airport, they didn’t want anyone to see them.”

While Kylie’s not to blame for what happened at Astroworld, she was spotted at the event with her mom Kris. They were rushed out of the venue after the fatal crowd rush began, though insiders insist they were unaware of the fatalities until later in the evening. Regardless, it’s a bad situation to be attached to! And her bank account is likely about to take a beating until these lawsuits settle down…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U think Kylie should hold off on any new collections amid the Astroworld tragedy? Let us know in the comments (below)!

