Kylie Jenner Spotted Looking AMAZING Just Weeks After Giving Birth To Baby Wolf -- LOOK!

Kylie Jenner is headed out on the town!!

Just over a month after the KUWTK alum welcomed her baby boy Wolf into the world, she was spotted in public this week with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi while running some errands in Los Angeles. And she looks healthy, happy, and busy living that mom life! Love it!

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the 24-year-old model looked casual in an oversized sweater, leggings, and white sneakers on Monday. She also rocked a crocodile Hermès Birkin bag on her arm, worth more than $250k. The beauty mogul carried her little one, too, as Stormi came along rocking gray pants, a yellow hoodie, and her hair in braids.

Ch-ch-check out the mother-daughter duo in the new pics HERE!

She looks amazing, especially while in the throes of adjusting to life with two children!!

Travis Scott’s baby momma was also spotted late last month — just three weeks after giving birth — checking out a home under construction with her mom Kris Jenner. It’s unclear what the duo was doing at the location, but TMZ captured a photo of the reality stars exiting the home dressed in all black and looking very low-key.

Clearly, parenting isn’t holding back Jenner from keeping busy with work! It’s wonderful to see her finally out and about these days, especially after staying pretty isolated following the pandemic of the last several years, and of course her beau’s Astroworld Festival tragedy in November that killed 10 fans and clouded the family in controversy.

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]