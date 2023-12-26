Timothée Chalamet Spotted At Kardashian Christmas Party With Kylie Jenner -- And Guess Who ELSE Was There!

Timothée Chalamet got in, got his party on, and got out before anybody noticed.

Well, before almost anybody noticed, that is! The Wonka actor was indeed in attendance at the much-anticipated KarJenner fam’s 2023 Christmas Eve party this year! But while there were no media-friendly high-res snaps of him enjoying his evening (and sadly, no public pics at all with him and girlfriend Kylie Jenner together), one pic DID surface later on. And we can thank Landon Barker for that one!!

During the party, Landon took to Snapchat to share a fun and heartwarming video of his proud poppa, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, making a very goofy face. As you can see (below), Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy was hamming it up for the Snapchat camera and clearly having a good time at the event:

Ha!

Love that! We hope Travis enjoyed the outing. He’s had a big year, what with his serious health scare and then newborn son Rocky Barker just recently entering the world and all. But Travis isn’t the story here! What is going on over his shoulder (BOTH shoulders!) is actually the focal point!!

Glance up at that Snapchat snap again, and take a close look at the top right of the screenshot. See that brown-haired man with the tousled ‘do talking to Kylie juuuuuust behind Travis’ left ear?! YEP! That’s the Call Me By Your Name star!!

We obviously can’t see much of him in that pic with Travis’ frame blocking out the 27-year-old actor. But he appeared to be dressed appropriately for the event, rocking a black blazer and a white shirt from what we can tell! Oh, and the fact that he was hanging out with the Kylie Skin founder is good, too. As expected! LOLz!

Also, look closely at the top left corner of that Snapchat pic — above Travis’ right shoulder. See that man waaaaaaaay in the back?! Doesn’t that look a little bit like Tristan Thompson?? Yeah, we thought so, too! It’s obviously impossible to tell for sure, but it REALLY looks like Khloé Kardashian‘s baby daddy!

Honestly, that makes sense, too. We would expect him at the party, since he’s the proud poppa to True Thompson and her baby bro Tatum. His apparent attendance also means he is still in Khloé’s orbit, though, and something tells us reconciliation is STILL on this man’s mind. Like, dude, it’s almost 2024! Just saying!

Anyways, what do U think of seeing Timothée having a good time with Kylie and her fam for their annual Christmas Eve shindig, y’all?? Guess he’s not so fed up with the Kardashian khaos after all! Share your opinions on it (below)!

