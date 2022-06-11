Kylie Jenner & Tristan Thompson Ran Into Each Other At A Party! Deets On Their Awkward AF Interaction!

Talk about awkward AF!

Hours after calling Tristan Thompson the “worst person” ever for cheating on Khloé Kardashian yet again on the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner actually ran into the 31-year-old basketball player at a birthday party for her bestie Stassi Karanikolaou in Hollywood on Thursday. Big yikes!

According to TMZ, Tristan showed up at the same bash as he is close with Zack Bia, who was also celebrating his birthday and previously sparked romance rumors with Stassie in August 2020. So there was no way he and Kylie would be able to avoid bumping into each other at one point in the night – and it (of course) happened! A source revealed to Page Six:

“They did run into each other at the party and said ‘hi’ to each other.”

But despite his rocky past with her older sister, the interaction was not as bad as one might assume! The insider added that Kylie and Tristan had a “nice exchange” with “no tension or uncomfortable energy at all.” That is surprising, especially given what went down on the reality series this week!

Several other celebs, including Kendall Jenner, her boyfriend Devin Booker, G-Eazy, and Addison Rae, were also partying late into the night for the 25-year-old’s birthday. Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Tyga also came to the celebrations later on. However, Page Six noted that the 24-year-old makeup mogul was able to avoid another potentially awk situation as she had already left before he stopped by:

“They didn’t run into each other or hang out at all.”

Phew!

As we mentioned before, this interaction came just hours after The Kardashians revealed the moment that the whole family discovered that Tristan was cheating on KoKo again and having a baby with another woman. While on the phone with Kim Kardashian following the discovery, Kylie could be heard questioning at the time:

“Is Tristan the worst person on the planet?”

Then, the SKIMS creator had to break the news to Khloé on the phone, with the episode dramatically ending with the latter saying:

“What the f**k is this?”

Oof!

As you know, Tristan had cheated on her with former personal trainer Maralee Nichols who welcomed a baby boy in December 2021. Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against the NBA player, requesting child support, reimbursement of medical expenses, and pregnancy-related costs. Eventually, Tristan admitted that he was, in fact, the father of his son Theo after a paternity test confirmed the news in January.

So given all of this drama, we would not have been shocked if things ended up being very tense between Tristan and Kylie during the party — even if it has been a couple months since this went down!

