Kylie Jenner Fans Think They Know Not-Wolf's New Name!

Have KarJenner fans already solved this mystery?! They certainly think so!

Not even 24 hours after Kylie Jenner revealed that she and Travis Scott decided to change their newborn son’s name (after previously introducing him to the world as Wolf Webster), fans have taken to social media with their best guesses — or rather, guess. Surprisingly there’s already a major consensus about the name!

Despite the reality star and rapper giving fans zero hints about names on their list, a bunch seem certain that the answer is staring us all in the face. The number one theory as of now is that the couple decided to bring it back to the family by naming their son after Scott, born Jacques Berman Webster II.

Theorizing in a Kardashian Reddit thread, fans bounced around a theory, speculating:

“I vote Jack. It was always supposed to be Jacques” “Since he’s born on 2/2/22 and [Travis] is Jacques II, I’d go with Jacques Deuce.” “Or even Jacques Deux.”

So, this isn’t that crazy of an idea. Jacques was already revealed to be the little guy’s middle name in honor of his dad.

But the biggest clue can be heard in the family’s new ‘To Our Son’ video dedicated to the yet-to-be-named tot — in which Travis’ momma sweetly calls him “Baby Jack”! So it would be a nice nod to his fam for sure. It’s a natural adjustment — but is it really that simple??

We mean, the KUWTK alum has taken this decision so seriously! The family didn’t even announce Not-Wolf’s name right away because they wanted to make sure they loved it. Jacques, while meaningful, does seem too obvious. Would Kylie really be that hesitant to pick a name like Jacques or Jack? We’re not so sure…

Speaking of the hesitation to reveal the newborn’s name, a source told People in early February:

“[The couple will] share [the name] when Kylie is ready. Travis and Kylie picked a name together… [Kylie] wants to make sure she loves the name.”

Hmm. That quote really makes it sound like Kylie has been the deciding factor all along. Wonder what she didn’t like about Wolf after all! So far, she’s only suggested that it didn’t fit her little one’s personality, telling fans on Monday:

“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Yeah, of course you keep seeing it everywhere, it’s what you told us the name was! LOLz!

On a note she doesn’t mention, some haters had also been calling her out for supposedly stealing the name from her former friend Tammy Hembrow, who previously named her child Wolf. Could that really have added pressure to reexamine the selection?

Innerestingly, this isn’t the celeb’s first time dealing with an unexpected name change. She switched the spelling of her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster’s name shortly after she was born. While chatting with James Charles in 2018, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that she was inspired by weather-themed names like Storm, but she had intended to end the child’s name with an “ie” like her own, sharing:

“It was always Stormie with an ‘ie.’ I bought custom things for her that said her name, ‘ie.’ I bought her the blocks, ‘ie.’”

Just like with the short-lived Wolf, she decided to spend some time getting used to the name before going public with it, detailing:

“I didn’t fully choose her name, I wanted to have a week of just me and her to see if I wanted to change it.”

Makes sense!

She ultimately decided to drop the “ie,” but still felt like the unique title fit her:

“I had one other name in mind, but Stormi always felt like her name from when she was in the womb. It’s almost like she chose her name.”

Recalling the moment she finalized her little girl’s birth certificate, she teased:

“I hung up the phone and I was like ‘damn, guess that’s her name.'”

Hey, there’s no shame in being a perfectionist when it comes to such a large decision like your child’s name! We just can’t wait to see what Jenner finally lands on!

Could it be Jacques? Or something totally different? Let us know your thoughts (below)!

