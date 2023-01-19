Ireland Baldwin Gets REALLY Honest About Difficult Pregnancy & Distance From 'Idiots' In Her Family

Ireland Baldwin is getting VERY real about the struggles of pregnancy.

On Wednesday, the model opened up about the challenging time she is having while expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend RAC, whose real name is André Allen Anjos. The pair announced the pregnancy on New Year’s Eve — and while it’s a truly exciting time for them, it’s also proven to be a mental health challenge for the 27-year-old.

Related: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Their New Baby!

Getting candid, Ireland penned on Instagram:

“Vulnerability trigger warning. I’m not writing this post for sympathy. I’m only posting this because I personally have found a lot of comfort in unfamiliar corners of social media during this time in my life. Social media is very toxic and misleading but I have found community in times where I felt like no one understands. I’m sharing my inner most feelings with the hope that someone will read this and feel less alone. I came across various posts and videos where people were just f**king honest about how hard this journey can be and it’s helped me so much.”

Ireland went on to point out the hardships of expecting a child, noting:

“Pregnancy is hard. It takes so much out of you. I wasn’t ready for that. I’ve always wanted a baby with the right person. I grew up with a very jaded perception of what love really looked like and I always wanted to have a child of my own with someone who would treat us right and love us unconditionally. Relationships are hard. Break ups are very hard. Losing a job. Losing a loved one. Getting sick. All of that is extremely difficult.”

Still, she didn’t realize what her mind and body would be going through during this time in her life, especially since pregnancy can often be glorified on social media. She continued:

“But I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body. Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into a high gear. I’ve struggled to adapt to these changes. Bodily sensations. Pains and aches. Organs going to s**t randomly. I know everyone has an entirely different experience and mine is easy compared to most, but f**k it’s a struggle. It’s so hard to have so much pressure on yourself. Forget the physical aspect… I feel like my brain and thoughts are going to war every single day. Mental warfare. ‘Just wait till the baby gets here, you won’t be getting any sleep’ bitch, I don’t sleep now. SHUT UP. I’m exhausted. I’m unmotivated.”

Oof. We’re so sorry she’s struggling so much!

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Pregnancy Rumors With New Pic!

She’s also experiencing something we can all relate to — FOMO! Watching her friends’ careers take off has been hard for Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s daughter as her life has been put on pause ahead of the baby’s arrival, she admitted:

“I feel like life is passing by and my career hasn’t even begun. It’s hard coming on here and seeing mutuals dressing up for events, getting drinks, working on sets, going to school. It’s hard feeling alone. I have my boyfriend who without him, I think I would have lost my mind. He’s everything and more to me but man, it’s hard moving somewhere with no family. It’s hard not being really close to family to begin with because they live far or are idiots that I want nothing to do with. It’s hard seeing other people go through this and have their parents close by. It’s even harder watching some of your friends fade away or not know how to relate to you anymore. Especially when you were nothing to them but a drinking buddy and a good time. It’s hard marking new friends at 27 years old. It’s hard keeping old ones close when they’re so far away. It’s hard when your closest friends have their own s**t going on and you don’t know when’s a good time to emotionally dump on them. This s**t is hard. When people expect you to be glowing and angelic and in a constant state of bliss… it’s unrealistic sometimes. I’m a goblin. A bridge troll. A curmudgeon. The glow is my skincare routine. It couldn’t be the vomiting 6x a day.”

Damn with those family thoughts. It’s really terrible she’s feeling so alone.

Despite struggling right now, Ireland insisted none of these complicated emotions reflect the way she feels about her daughter, she concluded:

“And even through all of this, none of this reflects on how excited I am to be her mom. My career isn’t going anywhere and if it is, f**k it. The friends that mattered most will be there and you’ll have more room for new friendships. All of this is still worth it but it’s ok to admit how hard and scary it all can be. You are not alone.”

Wow! Such a great message to share. So rarely do we see celebs get so brutally honest about their mental health online — especially amid a pregnancy! We’re sure her vulnerability is going to help so many others! Ch-ch-check out the full post (below)!

Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Ireland Baldwin/Instagram]