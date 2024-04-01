Kylie Kelce Comments On Travis' Relationship With Taylor Swift In Rare Interview Comment!

Kylie Kelce is spilling the tea on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift!

In a rare TV interview moment with The Today Show on Monday, Jason Kelce‘s wife spoke about some family topics she doesn’t often go anywhere near! Yeah, we’re talking about her brother-in-law’s relationship! While speaking with hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, the 31-year-old opened up about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s love life:

“Ultimately, if Travis is happy, we’re happy. We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field.”

Aww!

Related: Taylor Shares Adorable Throwback Baby Video For Easter! LOOK!

She went on to describe what it’s been like to watch the 34-year-old’s success and growing fame, using one word to sum it all up:

“… It’s been amazing.”

The hosts then asked Kylie what if she’d had so much attention on her first date with her now-husband, and she laughed, saying:

“There is no video evidence of that and I’m so glad!”

Ha! New Heights viewers will know Kylie and Jason’s first meeting was after a Tinder swipe — and ended with Jason passing out drunk in the bar after “like 45 minutes” and having to be carried home by a teammate! We just wish there was video evidence! LOLz!

A little different from Tay and Trav’s love story, which is already the stuff of legend. The NFL star told the story at the time of not getting to shoot his shot when he saw The Eras Tour at his own stadium. But he didn’t have to give Tay a friendship bracelet with his number on it because after that episode, folks helped them to secretly meet up — and they hit it off! And now a lot of Swifties are becoming obsessed with Jason and Kylie, too! And why shouldn’t they be?? They’re total #CoupleGoals — and definitely should be for Uncle Trav at least! LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below):

Reactions to Kylie’s comments, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Today Show/YouTube/Mike Kirschbaum/Wynn Las Vegas/MEGA/WENN]