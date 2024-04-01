Tori Spelling Spills Shocking Dean McDermott 'Red Flags' She Saw In First MONTHS Of Dating!

The writing was on the walls within the first few months of dating Dean McDermott. Sounds like Tori Spelling just refused to read it!

In the days since the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum filed for divorce from her husband, we’ve been hearing more and more about what went into her decision. And it sounds like it’s been a long time coming.

Related: Selling Sunset‘s Chelsea ‘Devastated’ Because She Thinks Husband Cheated!

In her new misSPELLING podcast, which debuted its first episode on Monday, the 50-year-old revealed that in the first months of her whirlwind romance with the Canadian actor, “red flags” were already flying. Obviously it started from cheating, as they were both with other people. But it got worse! She spilled:

“I like saying that I just like to make dresses out of red flags and then proceeded. But yeah, there were definitely red flags. He had anger issues and that started while we were dating, like, 4 months in.”

Scary…

And FOUR MONTHS IN! Tori added that his “temper” was often “fueled by alcohol,” which we’ve heard plenty about in the past several months. She said:

“So when he would drink, it was hard because I knew that at some point, it would turn. And I knew, you know, it was always different. It could be two drinks, it could be five, six drinks. And then I would just see it turn and I’m like, ‘Oh, here we go.’ And then that became my dance on the eggshells.”

That’s NEVER a healthy situation to be in… And to think that she was in it for 18 years! The True Tori star continued:

“No matter what I said it wasn’t right and I would have to, in my head be like, ‘Okay, quick quick quick on your toes.’ It was like a fight. A mental fight. ‘I think he might aim here and if he aims here with what he says, I’m going to respond this way and it’ll take him down.’ And it got to the point where nothing would make sense and I would just know to stop talking.”

BIG yikes.

Why stay all that time? As she said in the podcast, if they hadn’t had kids, she probably wouldn’t have stayed nearly so long. Huh. Well, thank goodness she’s moving on to a healthier stage of life now, right?

Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

[Images via Lifetime/YouTube & WENN]