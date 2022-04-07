Autopsy Report Reveals CHILLING Actions Of Men Who Drugged & Dumped Women At LA Hospitals

Chilling new details are coming to light about model Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola’s last moments.

As Perezcious readers know, the women attended a party in Los Angeles in November, but never returned home. Instead, they were left outside of two separate hospitals by men in a car with no license plate. Earlier this week, their causes of death were confirmed as “multiple drug intoxication” — as well as multiple organ failure for Hilda. Now, the autopsy report obtained by People explains more about what authorities believe happened before these two friends tragically passed away.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, Christy, 24, and Hilda, 26, left a party with three men and went to one of their residences. It was then that the women were allegedly given a plethora of drugs — causing a health crisis! Unfortunately, the coroner claims, these men prioritized protecting their identities over getting help:

“After they became unresponsive, the suspect did not call 911, rather took his time to remove his license plate from his car.”

He took his license plate off his car. Who has that kind of foresight in a situation like this? What a creep.

Surveillance footage taken on November 13 shows the suspects, wearing masks, arriving in a black Toyota Prius outside of two separate hospitals. The men “dumped their bodies,” hoping to leave without much of a trace. But at one facility, one suspect decided to come up with a story for what was happening, the report alleged:

“One of the males told a security guard the two men observed her wandering around a neighborhood and thought they would do the right thing by bringing her to the hospital.”

Giles was pronounced dead on the scene, passing away with a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine, and gamma-hydroxybutyrate acid (GHB, also known as the date rape drug). Meanwhile, Hilda arrived at the hospital unconscious. She remained that way until she died a week and a half later on November 24 of multiple organ failure and “multiple drug intoxication” (she tested positive for cocaine, MDMA, and other unidentified drugs).

Late last year, David Pearce, 40, was arrested by the LAPD and charged with manslaughter. He is also facing sexual assault charges for allegedly assaulting four women between 2010 and 2020. The other two men, Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 42, were accused of being accessories to manslaughter but were released from custody in December. It’s unclear if any of the suspects have legal representation to comment on their behalf at this time. Investigations are still ongoing in the case.

It’s heartbreaking to hear how similar this official report is to what Giles’ husband Jan Cilliers had suspected all along. We’re sending our thoughts and prayers to the families and friends mourning Christy and Hilda.

