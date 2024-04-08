OMG Did Ricky Martin Get An Erection While On Stage With Madonna?! WATCH!

Ricky Martin was SO happy to join Madonna on stage that even his pants couldn’t hide his excitement!

On Sunday night, the 65-year-old took her Celebration Tour to Miami and things got a little loca!! She brought the Latin singer up on stage during her performance of Vogue to help judge her ballroom dancers’ performances… And the crowd sure got a ruling! Of a kind! The Livin’ La Vida Loca singer took a seat as the backup dancers strutted their runway skills — and gave a little extra flare for Ricky.

In footage he shared on X (Twitter) Monday, you can see the dancers bumping and grinding ALLLL over Ricky, which clearly got him excited! At one point in the video, it looks like the 52-year-old pitched a tent in his pants!! Watch (below):

Thank you @Madonna my love! Always fun to be invited to the party! ???? You all, CAN’T MISS THIS SHOW! pic.twitter.com/bVdoV18Qen — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) April 8, 2024

OMFG!

He didn’t seem phased, though, captioning the footage:

“Thank you @Madonna my love! Alway fun to be invited to the party. You all, CAN’T MISS THIS SHOW”

Yeah, after seeing this footage we can see why! LOLz!

To give him the benefit of the doubt, his pants could have just been sitting weird… But given the circumstances, we wouldn’t be surprised if that was a full-on stage boner! Ha! And who could blame him??

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

