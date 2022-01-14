Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Claims Lala Kent Is The 'Cheater' Amid Nasty Randall Emmett Split!

The feud between Lala Kent and Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi is getting HEATED! On Thursday, the Shahs of Sunset star took to Twitter to slam the Vanderpump Rules star amid her very public breakup with Randall Emmett!

Doubling down on claims that Lala is using her breakup for publicity after ignoring “red flags”, GG slammed the reality personality for allegedly lying about what led to the split — and, specifically, who was in the wrong for cheating accusations! As you’ll recall, the model announced she had “proof” that her former fiancé had been seeing other women while they were in a relationship… but it turns out he might not have been the only one!

In now seemingly deleted tweets, GG argued:

“If I recall correctly u were bragging about going down on your castmate & the timeline puts u in a relationship at that time. Cheater?”

Of course, that reference refers to when Kent hooked up with co-star Ariana Madix during season 7 of the reality show. Because of this, Shah, who’s besties with Emmett, thinks the 31-year-old should be more considerate of her ex, adding:

“Your personal business was made public by u & that allows pple to have an opinion. MY opinion is that u should have a little more self-respect.”

The online rant came just days after the Bravolebrity criticized Lala for the way she’s handled the split in the comment section of an Instagram Live interview with Page Six, in which the heartbroken podcast host discussed the reason for her split. GG dished:

“If someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it’s all being referred to as ‘red flags,’ why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve experienced many of these ‘red flags’ before they walk away? Just saying…”

Reacting to the comment, Lala told Andy Cohen on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live:

“I thought it was inappropriate. She knows nothing about what is going on and how deep and dark and disgusting everything is.”

The mom of 9-month-old Ocean, whom she shares with Randall, then tried to make a comparison between the feuding stars, continuing:

“As someone who is a single mom, I would think you would take a [second to] pause and have compassion. I just thought after [the split] I don’t need the negativity.”

Well, that tactic didn’t go over well. GG, who is mom to 2-year-old Elijah, whom she chose to raise as a single mother, returned to Twitter to get the last word, clapping back:

“U said I’m a single mom as if I’m a victim of a circumstance & that I should have empathy for what you’re going thru bcuz we’re both single? Do not confuse my original point sweetie.”

Oof. The sass!!

Gharachedaghi went on to explain why she finds the public split so problematic, adding:

“One day all of ur anger will disappear but all of the horrible things YOU decided to make public about ur daughter’s father, will always be there.”

Elaborating on the drama, a source close to GG told Page Six:

“The point here is you have someone who is publicly attacking the father of their child to get publicity for themselves and that is pretty shameful.”

Yeah, TBH, we get how that could be concerning, but is it really GG’s place to meddle in the already public breakup?! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

