Lala Kent Reveals How She'll Explain 'Negative Stories' About Ex Randall Emmett To Their Daughter Ocean

Lala Kent is ready to face the tough conversations about her cheating ex-fiancé and baby daddy.

The 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star gave a candid response when a fan asked (via gossip IG DeuxMoi) if she worries when Ocean may hear “negative stories” about her father Randall Emmett in the future.

The Give Them Lala host had the perfect response about talks with the couple’s daughter:

“I worry about a lot of things. But I will explain to my daughter, if she has questions and the time is appropriate, what happened. It will be an open conversation- most importantly an honest conversation. No matter what, I am her mama- which means I will teach her the importance of being a good person. I will send her into the world feeling strong, safe, and loved. She will be unbreakable. The world isn’t ready for the force my daughter will become.”

Well said!

ICYMI, the movie producer, 50, proposed to Lala in September of 2018. Their 2020 wedding was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they welcomed Ocean in March, and ultimately called off their engagement in October after cheating allegations and evidence surfaced.

Miz Kent seems to be in better spirits these days, and we’re truly rooting for her! Stay strong girl!

