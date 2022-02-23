General Hospital Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Autopsy Turns Up Mystery Results As Two Suicide Notes Are Found

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Actress Lindsey Pearlman, best known for her work in Empire and General Hospital, was found dead in a car on Friday after her husband reported her missing. Now, the results of her autopsy report are being revealed — and it’s not a closed case just yet.

According to TMZ, Lindsey had a history of depression before allegedly dying by suicide. Law enforcement told the outlet that she called her husband, Vance Smith, the day before her body was found to tell him that she planned to end her life. Vance quickly called the police in a panic, hoping to get help finding her before she passed away. Tragically, it was too late.

Authorities told the outlet that Pearlman drove to the base of popular hiking spoke Runyon Canyon in Hollywood and swallowed enough pills to fatally overdose. On Friday, a hiker spotted her body inside the car and dialed police to the scene.

Inside the vehicle, the Chicago Justice alum left a suicide note telling anyone who might find her to call 9-1-1. She also left a note at her home, but the contents of that letter were not revealed. Investigators were informed that Lindsey had a long history of depression, and now it appears her mental health challenges were too much to overcome.

But, interestingly, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has not been able to confirm an official cause of death. While they confirmed that an autopsy had been performed, they are requesting more tests and studies to confirm the death. Despite this, authorities told TMZ that it appeared to be a drug overdose.

After the performer was found, her cousin Savannah Pearlman updated followers on Twitter, writing:

“Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to [animal rescue and adoption center Santé D’Or] in her honor.”

She also shared a message on behalf of Lindsey’s sister, adding:

“Please know that you are never truly alone. Lindsey’s sister has asked that we share the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255.”

Smith also took to Instagram to mourn his wife’s loss, writing in a statement on Friday:

“The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken. I will share more later, but I wanted [to say] thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time.”

We are sending him and all Lindsey’s family and friends lots of love in this heartbreaking time.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

