Lala Kent Claims Katie Maloney Only Likes Her Friends To Be 'Miserable' -- That's Why They're Feuding?!

Dang! It looks like Lala Kent and Katie Maloney really are feuding. And it might’ve all gone down during the Vanderpump Rules reunion!

The Give Them Lala podcaster took to her Instagram to do a Q&A with fans on Saturday, and during the sesh, she was pressed about the status of her friendship with the Something About Her sandwich shop co-owner.

Ever since Katie’s appearance on last week’s Watch What Happens Live alongside host Andy Cohen, Bravo fans have been wondering what’s going on between the pair. That’s because during the show, a fan pointed out that Lala said the duo had an “off-camera falling out” before taping the VPR reunion last year.

Katie claimed she wasn’t “entirely sure exactly what she’s talking about per se.” But then Andy wondered if they had a “falling out” on the upcoming reunion they just filmed last week. Katie kept coy, saying it was a “good question,” but didn’t elaborate on what went down during the taping. However!! She did clarify that the co-stars had issues last year, adding:

“A year and a half ago, we did have a falling out before Watch What Happens Live. We came and we talked about it and said we sorted it out on the plane. I thought that’s what she was talking about. Between then and the reunion, we didn’t have anything.”

Hmm…

Interestingly, Lala has already slammed Tom Schwartz‘s ex on her Amazon Live show by blasting Maloney for her so-called “forgetfulness.” So, Lala evidently has beef — whether or not Katie knows why! And now, Kent is doubling down on the ‘gram! When asked what happened after “Andy hinted that you two aren’t cool with each other,” Ocean‘s momma dished:

“I’m sure if I go back to being miserable we’ll get real thick again.”

Damn!!

Sounds like Katie likes a project. Oof! Lala also apologized to Katie’s momma Teri Maloney, noting:

“Contemplated not posting this because I love her mom. Sorry ter!”

Hah! She loves her friend’s mom more than her actual friend right now? Something bad must’ve happened!

To be fair, they have been butting heads on-screen this season, so maybe something goes down that we haven’t seen yet? Rumor has it that Lala was “eviscerated” by Katie’s bestie Ariana Madix at the reunion. Maybe that is what this has to do with?! Either way, it’s odd that they’re both being so cryptic about it now! Any predictions, Perezcious readers? Share them (below)!

[Image via The Talk/WWHL/YouTube]