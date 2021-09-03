Lala Kent Reveals She Bled At 11 Weeks Pregnant With Daughter Ocean In Emotional Birthday Post

Lala Kent celebrated turning 31-years-old by reflecting on a difficult pregnancy moment from her last birthday.

On Thursday, the former Vanderpump Rules star revealed on her Instagram that she spent her special day last year hoping for a miracle after she started unexpectedly bleeding at 11 weeks pregnant with her daughter Ocean Kent Emmett. She shared:

“Last year at this time, I was about 11 week pregnant. I started bleeding on the day of my birthday. I stayed in bed praying to God that the human my body was in the process of creating, was okay. Thankfully, she was. I’ve had many amazing birthdays. I’ve had many blessings in my lifetime. Ocean Kent is my greatest one. Here we are, a year later, on my birthday… & It’s the best one yet. This is 31.”

That must have been so scary. Take a look at the emotional post (below):

As you may recall, the television personality announced that she was expecting her and Randall Emmett’s first child together in September 2020. The couple dropped the happy news on their podcast, Give The LaLa … with Randall, expressing at the time:

“I’m, like, shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s, like, a real-life thing. I cry about everything, but today it’s very much happy tears.”

Then, about five months later, the Bravolebrity opened up about some of her scary pregnancy complications. She wrote in a post on the ‘gram that she experienced bleeding and placenta problems while carrying her child, explaining:

“For the next three weeks, I would continue to randomly bleed, and each time, I would call my OB and be beside myself. Although bleeding during pregnancy isn’t normal, it is common. My bleeding was the result of a clot. I was put on bed rest until it was gone. The next appointment, there was growth — not much, but some. After a few weeks, my doctors concluded that this was a placenta problem, not a kid problem. Although we never want any problem, this was a relief.”

Lala continued:

“I am going to appointments two days a week. They continue to monitor her heartbeat and her growth. When they notice her growth start to slow is when they will make the call to take her out. This could be anywhere from 35 to 37 weeks. In one to three weeks, I could be delivering my angel and all I keep praying for is she comes out healthy. That is all I think about every day, all day.”

Thankfully, as the momma mentioned before, everything turned out okay! The pair welcomed the little one in March 2021, and they have been seemingly living in parenthood bliss ever since. And it also seems like Lala is having a much better birthday this year, honoring her milestone with a new makeup palette and some STUNNING photos. You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

