Taylor Swift On Dancing With The Stars?!? See Her Surprise Appearance!

It’s gotta be hard if you’re not a Swiftie these days because Mz. Taylor Swift is EVERYWHERE!

After taking over the airwaves with hit after hit, she’s started to dominate screens, too! Her hit concert movie, her NFL presence during the many Kansas City Chiefs football games she’s attended to cheer on beau Travis Kelce… And now? She was all over Dancing With the Stars!

After much anticipation, the ABC competition series hosted a T-Swift-themed night of dancing on Tuesday, and it included a surprise video message from the star herself! She popped on to tell viewers:

“Hey guys, it’s Taylor. I just want to say thank you so much for having this me-themed night on Dancing with the Stars. I so wish I could be there to see what you and your amazing choreographers and my friend Mandy Moore have put together. I wish I could be there but I’m on tour in Brazil. But I’m sending you guys all my love and best of luck to all the contestants.”

Sweet!

Mandy was there as a guest judge to evaluate performances for hits like You Belong With Me, Cruel Summer, Don’t Blame Me, and so much more!

The only downside for some fans?? The Midnights singer wasn’t actually belting most of the tracks since the show used a ton of covers! AKA NOT Taylor’s version! But, hey, at least they got to hear from Taylor herself!

She also made a similar announcement to promote the special episode last week! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & DWTS/YouTube]