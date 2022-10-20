Lana Del Rey Reveals Personal Camcorders, Hard Drives, & Laptop Containing New Album Were Stolen In Car Smash & Grab

Lana Del Rey is a Sad Girl.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal in a since-deleted Live that her car was recently broken into and multiple personal items were stolen — with her new album stored on one of the devices taken. While the burglary wasn’t very recent, she explained to fans how it all went down:

“A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place — actually Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles — and I stepped away for a minute. And the one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all the windows and took it, and inside of it was my computer, and my three camcorders, and my hard drives.”

Lana continued, revealing she lost the contents to an upcoming project for publisher Simon & Schuster:

“I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon & Schuster, which I didn’t have backed up on a cloud because we do not have any cloud systems that we access, and despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos.”

What an extreme invasion of privacy! If you don’t remember, this actually isn’t the first time she’s experienced such a breach, with multiple songs being leaked without her consent in the past. Sadly, the performer had her ninth studio album on her since-stolen laptop, seemingly leaving Lana with so much regret:



“I just want to mention that despite all this happening, I am confident in the record to come, and despite so many safety factors on so many different levels I really want to persist and make the best art I can, and even if I have to start over with my book, which I do, um you know obviously I won’t ever leave anything in the car again, even if it’s just for a moment.”

The New York native, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant, seems to be maintaining a positive outlook on it all, urging fans to ignore any music they might see online from her highly anticipated record, noting:

“Please don’t listen to the music if you hear it because it’s not coming out yet. In terms of the book — I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it, and in terms of the camcorders, we shall see what happens with that.”

She also expressed concern over the “two years of videos that we have from the family,” in addition to “whatever else may have been on” her camcorder, noting “it’s hard.” Speaking as to why she decided to share her story with followers now, the creator added:



“I don’t really like to share things that are going not to plan, but, you know, it’s why I’ve been private in the first place, and it doesn’t really seem to have any bearing on whether things stay private.”

Ugh, so sad. Lana then concluded her Live with:

“I just wanted to address it, so that’s that, and onward and upward, and um, we’ll see.”

You can catch the since-deleted message to her supporters (below) in a re-upload from a fan!

What a truly defeating situation for the songstress. We really hope her private files remain private, even out of her hands — but if they do happen to leak, please respect her wishes of not consuming her unreleased content. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

