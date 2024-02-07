Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio Are Done -- Months After He Inked Her Eye On His Arm!

It’s a wrap for Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio.

The son of drummer Travis Barker revealed as much on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, confirming that he and the TikTok phenom have decided to part ways. But to hear Landon tell it, things seem to have ended amicably!

Related: WHAT?! Landon STILL Hasn’t Held Baby Rocky Yet??

Dropping a late-night post on his IG page, Shanna Moakler‘s 20-year-old son wrote:

“Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together. We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much!”

Whoa!

These two were together for a more than a year! And while we didn’t expect Landon and the 19-year-old social media influencer to stick it out forever or anything, they had a good run! But now, that’s over. At least it appears they are still intent on being friends, per Landon.

BTW, Charli has not addressed the breakup. Interestingly, she posted a mirror selfie to her IG Stories two hours after Landon revealed the breakup news, but no public statement from her… yet.

Remember, last June, Landon proudly revealed that he got a tattoo of Charli’s eyes on his arm! So, uh, that ink is just going to sit there forever now. (Or get covered up, of course.) And the duo adopted a dog together a few months ago! Per Page Six, there’s no official word on who is taking the dog — named Moody — after the split.

Breakup reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]