Whaaat?? Landon Barker STILL Hasn't Held Baby Rocky Yet?!

Landon Barker is a proud big brother — but he hasn’t even held the little guy!

While on the red carpet for Spotify’s Best New Artist Party on Thursday, the 20-year-old spoke to ET and told them the shocking revelation: he hasn’t held his baby brother Rocky Barker in his arms yet! He’s had since the birth in November and still hasn’t cradled the kid?! No, the 3-month-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker might be getting lots of snuggles from his parents, but Landon shows his love for his little sibling in a different way — and for good reason.

While chatting with the outlet about his upcoming music, the singer admitted he has a “fear” of infants:

“It’s been amazing, it’s been great … OK, let me get down deep into it. I’m a little bit scared of babies. I have a baby fear. I feel like giving him until one, they are just so fragile, you know what I’m saying?”

Aw! He’s just worried about being extra careful with that precious cargo! We guess that explains why he swore he wouldn’t be changing the kid’s diaper either!

His hesitance to hold Rocky doesn’t make him any less appreciative of his baby brother, though. The son of Shanna Moakler said:

“I love him, he’s the most adorable baby ever, though.”

He even dished a little bit about the infant’s latest milestone, adding:

“He talks a little bit … It’s been amazing; it’s been amazing. I love Kourtney; obviously. Me and my dad are extremely close, so I’m happy for them.”

Just, you know, happy from a solid distance across the room! LOLz! Seriously, still so sweet! We love to see such a happy fam! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

