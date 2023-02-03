LaNisha Cole Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors 4 Months After Welcoming Baby With Nick Cannon!

LaNisha Cole wants to make it clear she is not pregnant with Nick Cannon’s baby — or anyone else’s, for that matter — and won’t stand for anyone body-shaming her!

The 40-year-old model, who welcomed her daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with the Wild ‘N Out host in September, clapped back at her followers for criticizing her body while shutting down rumors that she was expecting another child. In a since-deleted Instagram Stories post, she wrote:

“No I am not pregnant again. You guys are so used to snapback culture that you can’t let a woman be at peace with not loosing her baby weight in a week. My body is bigger and I’m not in any rush to lose the weight. It’ll come off in due time. Until then there’s just more of me to love lol.”

LaNisha then explained in a follow-up post that she has “so many other things that are more of a priority” than losing her baby weight, noting:

“Empress Onx has been ruling my life and I’m ok with it. She is the boss of me. I will work out again when she allows me to.”

We love how positive LaNisha is. But seriously, enough already with everyone assuming someone is pregnant whenever their body changes! Although the momma already commented on the pregnancy rumors, we guess people sadly did not get the memo because she shared another post on Friday shutting it down. She fired back again that she is “not sporting a new baby bump,” adding:

“I’m not hiding my body. I’m just living my best non dieting non working out life at the moment. I’m new to this Mom thing so I don’t know what’s considered a normal amount of time to lose baby weight. I currently find myself at a size 6 (previously a size 2) with daily reminders that I carried a baby for nine months.”

LaNisha went on to comment that she is embracing her body after having a baby, saying:

“Yes I have a mom pouch, thighs are a little thicker, and I might have some dimples on my but I’ve fully embraced it all. I bought clothes that match my new size and put away a lot of my old ones so that I don’t feel pressured to look a certain way. I’ll get back to working on my physical fitness once I figure out how to balance this mom/work life. Until then I’m content with being a little plumper lol”

Don’t let the haters pressure you or get you down, girl! You can ch-ch-check out her entire post (below):

