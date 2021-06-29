Listen To This: In The Air!

We had never heard of of Lao Ra before – but we are feeling it!

The Colombian firecracker reminds us of Rosalia. And she’s joined by the hottest male musician in Spain at the moment, C. Tangana, on Picaflor.

This is cutting-edge pop en español!

It’s got touches of Sin Pijama meets La Noche De Anoche.

Fierce midtempo hip-shaking bop!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more from Lao Ra!

And CLICK HERE to check out more from C. Tangana!