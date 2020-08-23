Larry King Mourns Back-To-Back Deaths Of Son Andy & Daughter Chaia With ‘A Father’s Broken Heart’

We can’t even imagine what Larry King must be going through right now.

The 86-year-old living legend and longtime TV host and late-night interviewer is mourning the death of his son Andy and daughter Chaia, both of whom passed away just 23 days apart from each other in unrelated incidents, as we’ve been reporting this week. Andy was 65 at the time of his death in late July; Chaia was just 51 w hen she passed on Thursday.

According to reports, Andy died unexpectedly in July; we now know, according to the TV host himself, that his son had a heart attack. Chaia died of lung cancer.

King updated the world with that information and more on his Facebook page on Saturday afternoon, writing of his family and mourning his two children with a very sad, meaningful public message (below):

“It is with sadness and a father’s broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King. Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed. Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer. Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child. My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that.”

So very sad…

The 86-year-old King shared daughter Chaia with ex-wife Alene Akins. Andy was King’s adopted son, and Akins’ biological son from a previous relationship; the King’s Things host and Akins were married in 1961, splitting and getting back together thereafter before eventually divorcing for good in 1972.

Currently, the longtime TV talker and OraTV host is also father to adult son Larry King Jr., with ex-wife Annette Kaye, and current college-age students Cannon King and Chance King, both with ex-wife Shawn King.

Interestingly, King’s youngest sons both made national news when they were drafted by MLB‘s Chicago White Sox in back-to-back years out of Beverly Hills High School in 2017 and 2018. King himself is a huge baseball fan, and called the back-to-back moments one of “the thrills of my life,” though neither boy opted to sign to play professionally.

We continue to send our love and mourn King’s tough losses in son Andy and daughter Chaia. We can’t even imagine how difficult this must be for him and his extended family as they mourn the passings in such close, tragic proximity.

RIP…

