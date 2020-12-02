Chrissy Teigen Showers For First Time In Two Months Since Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen is finding the strength to carry on.

The swimsuit model took to her Instagram Stories on her birthday — Monday, November 30 — to reveal she had taken a shower for the first time since her tragic pregnancy loss back in September.

Recording a video after the fact while wearing a robe and towel on her head, the Cravings author explained she wanted to celebrate her 35th year with her “first shower in two months,” sharing:

“I‘ve been taking baths because I couldn’t stand to be in the shower. I couldn’t, like, physically stand in the shower. I feel really, really good… I feel very clear and very good.”

The Bring the Funny judge went on to thank users for their birthday wishes. She continued:

“Also, you guys have no idea and I cannot wait to tell you one day. I realize that just left you supremely hanging. I’m sorry. I just mean it’s been a ride. It has been a journey, and I’m happy to be back again.”

As you may know, Teigen — who shares 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles with hubby John Legend — has been slowly resurfacing on social media in the months since the loss of her pregnancy with baby Jack due to placenta abruption.

At the time she made the announcement, the Lip Sync Battle co-host shared intimate hospital photos with her late son, writing:

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough… I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Last week, the star opened up about the aftermath of the tragedy in a joint interview with John, telling GMA:

“I definitely give myself permission to have complete and utter grief. Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I’m doing, I always say, ‘I’m OK today.’”

We applaud Chrissy for being so open and honest during such a traumatic time in her life. Take it one day at a time, girl!

