LeAnn Rimes Goes Fully Nude To Start Frank Discussion About Her Skin Condition

Now this is a way to get a conversation going!

LeAnn Rimes has opened up about suffering from psoriasis before, but never like this. In a personal essay for Glamour magazine, the singer shared the struggles of living with the skin condition — accompanied by a completely nude photoshoot that highlighted the effects it has on her body.

In the essay, she explained that she was first diagnosed at 2 years old, and spent most of her young adult life (and her early career) covering up everywhere but her “hands, feet, and face.” In her 20s, she found a treatment that cleared her skin, effective enough to allow her longer stretches in between treatments. Unfortunately, stress can induce a psoriasis flare up, and if anything has been stressful, it’s… the year 2020 as a whole.

Dealing with the condition amidst a pandemic led Rimes to sharing more of her experience with the world. She wrote:

“We’re at a moment in time right now when we’re all being stripped of everything we thought we needed — and now we can see how worthy and good enough we are without all of the bulls**t. We’re worthy without the makeup and the artifice. We’re worthy of love without having to work for it.

And that’s why I’m tired of hiding.”

Damn! Good for you, girl!

LeAnn posted the pics on her personal IG, too, and we are just in total awe.

Noting that her personal and professional journey has been about “excavating these pieces that I’ve been hiding,” she felt a responsibility to give a voice to others who may be going through something similar. Opening up also benefited herself, as she explained:

“You know when you say something you’ve been holding in for so long, and it’s such a sigh of relief? That’s what these photos are to me. I needed this. My whole body — my mind, my spirit — needed this desperately. I honestly thought these photos were going to be challenging to look at. It’s one thing to see yourself and judge yourself in the mirror; I thought it would be even harder in a photo, which is why in the past I never let people take pictures of me during flare-ups. Being in our own bodies, we judges ourselves so harshly.”

She added:

“Before this shoot, my husband would look at me like, “I don’t even see that,” which I obviously didn’t understand. I’d think, How can’t you see it?! It’s all over me! I think I see what he sees now.”

To conclude the essay — fittingly published on World Psoriasis Day — she shared:

“Will these photos change the way I live? Will I wear shorts out to the grocery store? I honestly don’t know. But what I do know is that it’s amazing how small we can keep ourselves. When you finally allow yourself to step outside of what you’ve been caging in, the whole world opens up. There’s freedom in even just putting one foot outside the door.

I hope anyone who also kept themselves small has the courage to step outside of that cage. When we allow ourselves not to be held in, our lives come back to us.”

Wow! These photos are beautiful — it’s so refreshing to see this kind of vulnerability! We hope it leads to others feeling safe and comfortable to share their own psoriasis journeys.

