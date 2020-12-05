Larsa Pippen Tells Critics Not To 'Judge' Her Amid Drama With Married NBA Star

Larsa Pippen is giving off some major Real Housewives tagline energy amid her ongoing drama with a soon-to-be divorced NBA star!

As we reported, the Real Housewives of Miami alum was spotted holding hands with married Minnesota Timberwolves star Malik Beasley at a Miami, Florida mall late last month. The outing was a fatal blow to the 24-year-old’s marriage, as his wife, Montana Yao, reportedly filed for divorce the very same day she saw the pics.

Naturally, Larsa has caused quite the stir being at the center of this drama, with social media users calling her a home wrecker — but the 46-year-old is not here to be judged!

Related: Are Khloé Kardashian & Larsa At War Via Cryptic Instagram Posts??

The former Bravolebrity took to her Instagram Stories on Friday with a cryptic (obviously) post seemingly hinting at the controversy. She shared:

“Don’t judge me until you know me. Don’t underestimate me until you challenge me. And don’t talk about me until you’ve talked to me.”

Like we said, major Real Housewives tagline energy. (Looks like someone’s ready to make her Bravo comeback, Andy Cohen!)

For those who aren’t keeping track, this is Larsa’s second cryptic message since the drama hit the fan. She first took to her IG Story on Wednesday to write:

“Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

It would appear the salt/sugar she’s referring to is Beasley’s wife, who said she was blindsided by the athlete’s activities on her own social account. The 23-year-old model, who shares a 1-year-old son with Beasley, said in response to the photos:

“Wow… I don’t even know this man..this is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the time just like y’all.”

However, Larsa was apparently told a different story. A source previously claimed that Malik “played it off that him and Montana were having issues and ending their marriage,” adding:

“[Larsa] thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn’t doing anything wrong by hanging out with him.”

To make matters more perplexing, Malik wasn’t even hiding his feelings about Scottie Pippen‘s estranged wife on social media before their outing. One week prior to their Miami date, the athlete wrote on her Instagram:

“I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen.”

Eeek, what a mess!

We’ll withhold the judgments, but we’ll definitely still be talking about Larsa as this juicy story progresses. In the meantime, what do U think about all this, Perezcious readers?

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Malik Beasley/Instagram]