Lenny Kravitz & Mariah Carey Are Dating?! So Hot -- If True!

There could be a super hot new couple in Hollywood right now!

During Thursday’s episode of the Deux U podcast, an anonymous source sent in a tip claiming that none other than Lenny Kravitz and Mariah Carey are dating! And they have been for a while! Sorry, Nick Cannon! You will have to wait in line to shoot your shot again with your ex-wife!

The tipster claimed that they have been “quietly dating since November” and were supposedly spotted getting cozy at several events these past few months:

“The former was even seen at the latter’s Christmas concert in LA. Since then, the two have been honored at a number of industry events and been spotted getting awfully close.”

Wait! So they were already seeing each other when her ex-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka confirmed in December that they broke up? Whoa! That would be very interesting… if true. For now, the insider claimed Mariah and Lenny have been keeping their relationship a secret since they are still in the beginning stages. However, they could be going public with their romance later this year?! The insider claimed:

“Don’t be surprised when the two make their relationship public at this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which both have been nominated for. They’re keeping it under wraps just because it’s the early days, but they both been spotted at a number of events together, including a discreet dinner date at Craig’s in West Hollywood yesterday.”

OMG!!!

If this is all true, there is no denying that they would be a fiery couple! Damn! And what makes this rumored romance extra special? They have a looong history together already! For those who don’t know, Lenny and Mariah have been friends for decades! They even hung out together before they became famous. The Hunger Games alum recalled to People in February:

“We met on the east side in New York, and we were around the same group of friends. She was working on her demos. I was working on mine. She worked at a sports bar I used to hang out at.”

Lenny would even go to her and her roommate’s apartment at the time. One memory that sticks out most to him? She had a bunch of feline friends inside the place! The American Woman singer told Entertainment Tonight:

“We used to go over to their house and hang out. She had a bunch of cats. And I remember her playing her cassettes and me playing mine.”

Once they were thrust into the spotlight, they remained pals. They even starred in the 2009 movie Precious together. But now, things between them seem to be no longer platonic! It sounds like a real friends-to-lovers kind of story! And we absolutely love it! Again, if this is all true! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

